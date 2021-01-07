Stephen Martines Is Still "Chasing Summer"



Known for his roles on General Hospital, Supernatural, Vampire Diaries, Burn Notice and more, Stephen Martines has shifted his focus from Hollywood to Nashville's country music scene.



"I want this track to be a pallet cleanser from the cold," says Martines. "It's less about love and loss and more about the sweetness of nostalgia... When people hear it, I want them to feel the sunshine on their skin and hold on to the fact that while seasons change, summer always comes back around. And even if your 'Chasing Summer' moment happened in winter, this song is still for you."



A champion for Nashville's songwriting community, Stephen Martines was proud to cut "Chasing Summer," penned by

"As the artist, having a hand in what the final product actually sounds like is incredibly rewarding," Martines reveals. "We went through every layer of 'Chasing Summer' with as much precision and passion as possible."

As an actor, Stephen Martines brings characters to life, but as an artist, he's bringing himself to life. "Chasing Summer" is available now on all platforms.



