Deva St John - Reckless Out Now

'Reckless' is about throwing caution to the wind, ironically, for the sake of self-preservation. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Born in London to American parents and raised in Berkshire, Deva St. John's sound is a bridge between the soundscapes of British and American pop culture. A peerless vocalist and authentic lyricist, her boozy lo-fi alt-rock production and gnarly vocals reveal an artist who channels her sensitivities into songs that peer under the veneer of modern life to express something fundamentally timeless, a yearning dissatisfaction; rock n' roll in its purest form. The Information Age was Deva St. John's third single since her debut release, Afterlife.In the year since, Deva exploded onto the London gig circuit, spending the summer refining her performing nous in front of a steady growing audience. Following an interview with Linda Serck at BBC Introducing in Berkshire, Huw Stephens picked up The Information Age for BBC Radio 1's Introducing show.Shortly after, Deva St. John released XV, her 4th and most recent single, alongside fellow musician and long-term partner, Split The Dealer.Inspired by contemporary pop and a rich array of 90s influences, XV is a deeply personal narrative - articulating a ferocious fight for love. Spotify quickly picked up XV for Discover Weekly, and it hit 30K+ streams within the first six weeks. XV piqued the interest of Sennheiser, which then lead to a live performance on their Instagram, and a feature on their website.Having performed for Sofar Sounds from London to Brighton, with a outh Music award nomination in October, and a main stage BBC Introducing show booked for Readipop 2021, Deva St. John is one of the country's surest rising stars, and she won't slow down for a minute.Deva St John grew up as a working actor. As much as she loved it (and still does) she felt like she couldn't really explore who she was or who she could become.Unwavering commitment, regardless of how damaging it might be, seemed like the only key to success. Hence the name of the track. When Deva finally got the courage to also pursue music, it felt like a very reckless choice. She then committed way less energy to acting and was getting a lot of angst out in the songwriting.Deva was worried it would affect her employability.'Reckless' is about throwing caution to the wind, ironically, for the sake of self-preservation.



