Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 07/01/2021

The Straddlerz Reveal Debut Album Details

The Straddlerz Reveal Debut Album Details
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) US pure and dirty rock n' roll band, THE STRADDLERZ, have announced the release of their self-titled debut album for January 29th, 2021.
The album was produced & mixed by Lase Salgado. Masteredy by Steve Corrao. Album artwork by Giulia Pattarozzi.

Tracklist:
1. No Changes
2. Streets Of Love
3. Addiction
4. Circle Insanity
5. Open Your Eyes
6. Don't Go Away
7. I'm Alive
8. Without You
9. Junkie Bastard

THE STRADDLERZ main lineup:
Linda Filippin - Vocals
Michael Reynal - Guitars

Guest lineup:
Robert Abrams, Santiago Rensonnet, Jimmy Falawine - Drums
Gary Hewes, Alex Zanel, Luke Lazy, Edward - Bass
Pablo Schmidt - Guitar

It was July 17th, 2018 when a friend of Linda Filippin & Michael Reynal booked them a gig in NY. Regardless of their nameless status they headed towards the show zigzaggin' down the Bowery. As they straddled closer to the venue, the name stumbled out of their mouths just in time, they were to be called THE STRADDLERZ. Hailing from their respective countries Italy and Argentina, Linda and Michael formed the band out of a mutual appreciation for fun, loud, dirty hard rock and their relatable frustrations with the world around them.

During these chaotic years the band has moved around both in lineups and locations eventually setting up camp in Italy where they'll prepare a sonic attack to support their debut album out January 2021.
www.thestraddlerz.com
www.facebook.com/thestraddlerzofficial
www.instagram.com/thestraddlerzofficial






Most read news of the week
SoCal Skate Punks Chaser Announce New Single "2020" Streaming Everywhere On New Years Day
Black Coffee And Maxine Ashley Join Forces On New Single 'You Need Me'
Jennifer Lopez Set To Headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021"
UK Chart Highlights In 2020
Alabama Reveals Free New Year's Eve Concert, Courtesy Of Camping World
Barry Gibb Talks Bee Gees On CBS Sunday Morning
Motherfaster - "Slower Father"
For King & Country To Release Together (The Country Collaboration)
Bill Champlin (Formerly Of Chicago) New Single "Reason To Believe" Drops January 1, 2021


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0209320 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041770935058594 secs