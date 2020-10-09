Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock

Kira - "Peccatum Et Blasphemia"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The band Kira was founded in 2015 in Opoczno. The originator was Nameless on guitar, music (Nomad, ex-Ethelyn) who asked Groshek to drums (Nomad, Peacemaker) and Mysth vocals, bass, lyrics (Ethelyn, Deathstorm) for collaboration. Currently signed to Ossuary Records!
Released October 9, 2020

Track List:
1. Opening the Gates of Hell
2. Lucifer's Herald
3. One Gram of Your Soul
4. Necroscience
5. Temple of Suffering
6. Lord of Hallucinations
7. In the Devil's Embrace
8. The Fearful One
9. Weakness Isn't Breathless
10. Silence Is Consent

https://www.facebook.com/KIRANAMELESS
https://kira666.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC82nHoBd6darZkHgAATi5aw
https://ossuaryrecords.com/en/






