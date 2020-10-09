Kira - "Peccatum Et Blasphemia"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The band Kira was founded in 2015 in Opoczno. The originator was Nameless on guitar, music (Nomad, ex-Ethelyn) who asked Groshek to drums (Nomad, Peacemaker) and Mysth vocals, bass, lyrics (Ethelyn, Deathstorm) for collaboration. Currently signed to Ossuary Records!

Released October 9, 2020



Track List:

1. Opening the Gates of Hell

2. Lucifer's Herald

3. One Gram of Your Soul

4. Necroscience

5. Temple of Suffering

6. Lord of Hallucinations

7. In the Devil's Embrace

8. The Fearful One

9. Weakness Isn't Breathless

10. Silence Is Consent



