Werewolves Releases "What A Time To Be Alive" On January 29, 2021





The debut WEREWOLVES album The Dead Are Screaming was conceived and recorded mid-year 2019 in Australia and was followed by half the country burning to the ground. The sophomore WEREWOLVES release What A Time To Be Alive was recorded early 2020 and was immediately followed by a global plague.



Drummer Dave Haley (Psycroptic, Ruins, King) says, "We really fucked the world when we decided to do a second album".

Bassist/vocalist Sam Bean (The Antichrist Imperium, The Berzerker) agrees and predicts that album three will be marked by war, with famine (and album four) to come soon after.

Guitarist Matt Wilcock (The Antichrist Imperium, The Berzerker) has already written all the albums through to number six, and said "Keep up".



The WEREWOLVES debut release with Prosthetic Records was received by the metal world at the start of a memorable 2020. We're not going to give you selected quotes or shit like that. You bastards know how to use the internet. Despite the band putting less effort into the release than literally anything else in their lives, the scene loved it. Matt and Dave were subject to one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world just as the album hit the shelves, so with the possibility of live appearances removed the band decided to get straight into their next album.



"We were sure that we had made something so dumb that you'd grow knuckle-hair just listening to it", said Sam "but everyone seemed to think the first album was a nuanced complex work of sensitive genius. We've avenged ourselves on such slander by seriously decreasing the intellect on What a Time To Be Alive. As the BPM goes up, the IQ goes down. There was a focused effort on jamming as much searing hatred into every track which we believe is the current zeitgeist. Other bands may claim that they make hateful metal, but they don't. They are false. They have skinny arms and hide the shame of love deep in their hearts. We'll fucking kill them all."



What A Time To Be Alive steps boldly deeper into the mix of black and death metal and showcases WEREWOLVES composing and performing with the confidence of a band that has existed for longer than one month. The lyrics hurl abuse and loathing at absolutely everyone including the fans and particularly the band themselves. The album begins with the blistering I Don't Like You and becomes a self-sufficient vortex of hatred, with



What A Time To Be Alive is set for release in January 2021 and will leave uninhabitable salted earth in the extreme metal scene, where one day your grandchildren may eventually see a D-beat grow. Mixed by Joe Haley (Psycroptic) with artwork by Mitchell Nolte.

What A Time To Be Alive by WEREWOLVES will be released via Prosthetic Records on January 29, 2021.



WEREWOLVES IS:

DAVE HALEY - DRUMS

SAM BEAN - BASS/VOCALS

MATT WILCOCK - GUITAR. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As we prepared to announce the release of the sophomore album from WEREWOLVES, we asked the band if there was any pertinent information we should include. They sent us the following missive that perfectly interlocks a potted history of the band and the purely coincidental demise of the world as we once knew it...The debut WEREWOLVES album The Dead Are Screaming was conceived and recorded mid-year 2019 in Australia and was followed by half the country burning to the ground. The sophomore WEREWOLVES release What A Time To Be Alive was recorded early 2020 and was immediately followed by a global plague.Drummer Dave Haley (Psycroptic, Ruins, King) says, "We really fucked the world when we decided to do a second album".Bassist/vocalist Sam Bean (The Antichrist Imperium, The Berzerker) agrees and predicts that album three will be marked by war, with famine (and album four) to come soon after.Guitarist Matt Wilcock (The Antichrist Imperium, The Berzerker) has already written all the albums through to number six, and said "Keep up".The WEREWOLVES debut release with Prosthetic Records was received by the metal world at the start of a memorable 2020. We're not going to give you selected quotes or shit like that. You bastards know how to use the internet. Despite the band putting less effort into the release than literally anything else in their lives, the scene loved it. Matt and Dave were subject to one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world just as the album hit the shelves, so with the possibility of live appearances removed the band decided to get straight into their next album."We were sure that we had made something so dumb that you'd grow knuckle-hair just listening to it", said Sam "but everyone seemed to think the first album was a nuanced complex work of sensitive genius. We've avenged ourselves on such slander by seriously decreasing the intellect on What a Time To Be Alive. As the BPM goes up, the IQ goes down. There was a focused effort on jamming as much searing hatred into every track which we believe is the current zeitgeist. Other bands may claim that they make hateful metal, but they don't. They are false. They have skinny arms and hide the shame of love deep in their hearts. We'll fucking kill them all."What A Time To Be Alive steps boldly deeper into the mix of black and death metal and showcases WEREWOLVES composing and performing with the confidence of a band that has existed for longer than one month. The lyrics hurl abuse and loathing at absolutely everyone including the fans and particularly the band themselves. The album begins with the blistering I Don't Like You and becomes a self-sufficient vortex of hatred, with Sublime Wartime Voyeurism and Mission Statement upping the aggression. By Antisocial, the album has reached critical-hate and collapses under an event horizon of blastbeats and foaming brutality. The album concludes with the epic They Will Pay With Their Own Blood and the band punching themselves repeatedly in the face in the middle of a frenzied cheering moshpit.What A Time To Be Alive is set for release in January 2021 and will leave uninhabitable salted earth in the extreme metal scene, where one day your grandchildren may eventually see a D-beat grow. Mixed by Joe Haley (Psycroptic) with artwork by Mitchell Nolte.What A Time To Be Alive by WEREWOLVES will be released via Prosthetic Records on January 29, 2021.WEREWOLVES IS:DAVE HALEY - DRUMSSAM BEAN - BASS/VOCALSMATT WILCOCK - GUITAR.



