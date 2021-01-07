Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 07/01/2021

Jazmine Sullivan Ft. H.E.R.- "Girl Like Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazmine Sullivan featuring H.E.R. just dropped the smoothest, straight to the point, a whole mood women's anthem with "Girl Like Me." This is Sullivan's first single of 2021, and due to her recent releases, she's leaving her audience yearning for an album to culminate a new body of work that will speak truth, and strength. She continues to display an unparalleled vocal prowess.

The pairing of the two incredible vocalists on "Girl Like Me" makes the listener experience every raw emotion with their gritty tone, and effortlessly blended harmonies. "Knew it was real when you blocked me/I would sit at home judging my body/wondering what I did to lose you/why in the hell you ain't choose me."
This song is the embodiment of every woman who feels as though she was replaced by another woman who has fallen victim to the almost unachievable beauty standards set by today's society and media.
"Now you gon make me a gold digga/maybe I should look like a stripper/wearing fashion nova dresses/all these dudes be so pressed and impressed with it." These lyrics really just hit different, and we're here for it all. As we patiently wait for an album, we'll just listen and fully digest this female empowering single. Listen it below:







