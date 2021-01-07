Doja Cat Enlists The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, & SZA For New Album!



Additionally, Doja has collaborated with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Doja Cat has teased that she might be collaborating with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, SZA and a number of others on her upcoming new album.Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (Jan. 5), she told fans to pay special attention to the eight people she was following. "Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn 😉 Guess why," she tweeted.Based on her followers list, the potential guest list also includes French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg, Saweetie, and Young Thug.The album could potentially be titled Planet Her. Doja has been tweeting the hashtag #PLANETHER2021 and changed her Twitter handle to "PLANET HER." She also referenced "Planet Her" during her VMA performance in August.Back in September, Doja said the follow-up to 2019's Hot Pink was done. "It's all ready. I hate that I'm holding onto it right now," she told Fat Joe on Instagram Live. "I see everybody's like, 'Put it out' ... You have to plan things accordingly and there's a lot going on."Additionally, Doja has collaborated with Saweetie on "Best Friend," a single off the latter's upcoming album Pretty Bitch Music. The song and video are set to debut on Thursday (Jan. 7).



