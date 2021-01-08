Saweetie & Doja Cat Join Forces On Banging Club Anthem "Best Friend"





Multi-platinum artist and global trendsetter, Saweetie, returns with her club-ready banger "Best Friend," featuring GRAMMY®-nominated rapper/singer Doja Cat. An empowering anthem, " Best Friend " is primed for the most wild girls' night out (or in). The chemistry and confidence of these two rising superstars pumping each other up is undeniable, a perfect prelude to Saweetie's forthcoming debut album Pretty B*tch Music on ICY/Warner Records.Over slapping drums, Saweetie and Doja Cat trade bars that celebrate the other's success, beauty, and independence. Saweetie spits clever lines throughout, including the catchy hook: "That's my best friend, she a real bad b*tch / Drive her own car, she don't need no Lyft." Doja Cat matches her with equally sharp rhymes: "If she ride for me, she don't need a key."




