Award-Winning Artist Ghoste Releases New Music Video For "Little Star"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, Jenny Bruce, aka GHOSTE, releases her latest music video, "Little Star," a mesmerizing animated video, conceived and created by her 13-year-old son, Theodore Adnet-Bruce. The song is the last of GHOSTE's 10-track eponymous album which she released (appropriately) on October 30, 2020, right before Halloween.



Theodore created the video apparently as a labor of love, saying "I want other kids to know that when you feel hopeless, you need to talk to somebody and get help. It was hard for me to do, but it made a difference, and it can help you too. I know that no matter how many times I fall, I can get back up again. Like the song says, 'when you're feeling small, remember you're a fighter.'"



The video depicts a boy being shot through the universe at light speed, from planet to planet, before gaining what appears to be the realization that he has the ability to shine bright like the "little star" that he is. If only we all learned that lesson that young!



Mother Bruce included "Little Star" in her album, GHOSTE, which is her debut album under that moniker. After nearly three decades of creating award-winning pop-folk music, Bruce teamed up with producer and composer Matt Anthony to create a much sonically different album. Additionally, GHOSTE created her new persona as part of her own self-realization process.



"My mom often cautioned me that after 50, women do become invisible," said GHOSTE. "If she were still here I'd tell her, 'Been there, done that, Mom, and not having it!' Here's to the late-bloomers. Get out there and make a beautiful, colorful, noisy mess of it all and don't let anyone try and stop you."

And here's to all of us, young and old, who are constantly self-reflecting and seeking inner peace. We could all use that nowadays!



