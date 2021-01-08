Melanie C Releases Official Music Video For 'Into You'





'Melanie C' is available digitally, on CD and on vinyl both in standard edition and as x2 deluxe CD edition with bonus tracks, exclusive colored vinyl, and special limited deluxe vinyl with exclusive 12" singles. All live shows and album formats are available now via https://melaniec.net New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melanie C is back today with the Graham Cruz-directed official music video for her latest single, " Into You ". The Billen Ted-produced track is a rousing four-to-the-floor anthem, first heard on the deluxe edition of her latest album, 'Melanie C', and previewed live during her innovative and hugely successful full-band global live stream concert, 'Colour And Light'.An instant fan-favorite, " Into You " is a snapshot of Melanie C riding a new peak of her pop powers. Channeling her new music's wider theme of growth and self-acceptance as she sings "I don't need you to tell me I'm beautiful / I do it for myself, it's better for my health."Speaking about the song, Melanie reveals, "I love this track. It makes me want to throw myself around the dance floor, which is obviously something none of us can do at the moment, so I don't know whether that's the right thing to say! Hopefully everyone will be back on the dance floor soon, jumping around to this."In addition to the new music video for " Into You ", Melanie recently unveiled a brand new remix of her album track, " Overload " by DJ, producer, remixer and house music legend Todd Terry. Into You " follows the release of Melanie's highly-anticipated, eight studio album, the self-titled 'Melanie C', which contains acclaimed singles 'In And Out Of Love', 'Blame It On Me', 'Who I Am', a recent collaboration with U.K rapper and rising star Nadia Rose ('Fearless'), and more future-classics from an artist undoubtedly reaching a new peak of her pop powers, easily making this her most life-affirming, attitude-packed album to date.Speaking about the album, Melanie explains, "The whole album has a theme of self-acceptance, of saying 'this is who I am', take or it or leave it. One of great things about getting older is that you gain the courage to care less. In the past perhaps I haven't wanted to upset the apple cart. Now I'm up for kicking it over." The album is also her most personal. "It's only after I've finished a record that I can step back and see what I've written about," says Melanie. "A lot of these songs are me looking back over my life, both personal and professional. We're always so busy striving to achieve that we rarely take the time to reflect on what we've already done. I don't just mean celebrating the successes, but also all of the shit we've overcome."'Melanie C' is available digitally, on CD and on vinyl both in standard edition and as x2 deluxe CD edition with bonus tracks, exclusive colored vinyl, and special limited deluxe vinyl with exclusive 12" singles. All live shows and album formats are available now via https://melaniec.net



