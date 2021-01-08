Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 08/01/2021

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Reveals New Track 'Howler' Taken From Forthcoming EP 'The Third Chimpanzee'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MARTIN GORE, songwriter and founding member of Depeche Mode, releases the haunting 'Howler' today on Mute. It's taken from the forthcoming 5 track instrumental EP, The Third Chimpanzee, out 29 January 2021.
"Howler was the first track I recorded for The Third Chimpanzee EP," Martin says. "I resynthesized some vocals that almost sounded human, but not quite. That's why I decided to name the track after a monkey. I thought that would be a good theme to carry on with the rest of the tracks."

Like the entire EP, 'Howler' paints a cinematic musical landscape that sounds like a new dawn. Written and produced by Martin Gore, it was recorded at Electric Ladyboy in Santa Barbara, California.

The Third Chimpanzee EP is available for pre order now on CD and a limited edition 12" Azure blue vinyl which includes an art print. The sleeve was designed by Pockets Warhol.

It's been five years since Martin released his acclaimed instrumental album MG. In 2017 Depeche Mode released their global monster Spirit and were recently inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame. Tune into some of Martin's influences and favourite acts with his 'Escaping 2020' playlist.

The Third Chimpanzee EP tracklisting
1. Howler
2. Mandrill
3. Capuchin
4. Vervet
5. Howler's End

WATCH 'Howler' on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZpXehVET5jU
Pre-order the EP: https://mute.ffm.to/mg-ttc
Listen To 'Mandrill': https://youtu.be/DppPzGLjN6s






Most read news of the week
Asian Dub Foundation And Stewart Lee's 'Comin' Over Here' Debuts At No 1
Jerry Garcia Music Arts Releases New Studio Outtakes Album
NME Launches List Of Hottest 100 Ones To Watch Musicians For 2021
Yousician Celebrates The Joy Of Music With Disney And Pixar's "Soul"
Robin Thicke Reveals New Album On Earth, And In Heaven Arriving February 12, 2021
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Career With Joyful "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" Video
Slots That Have Great Music Tracks
Steve Earle & The Dukes Release New Album 'J.T.'
You Me At Six Release New Track 'Adrenaline'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198231 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012490749359131 secs