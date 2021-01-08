New Syd Barrett Tribute Celebrates 50 Years Since The Release Of 'The Madcap Laughs'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "LOVE YOU - a tribute to SYD BARRETT" celebrates 50 years since the release of "The Madcap Laughs" and "Barrett". The double CD box will be released by the prestigious English label Gonzo Multimedia on the 6th of January, 2021. 75 years exactly from Syd's birth. "LOVE YOU" is a song recorded by Syd in 1970. It's included in "Barrett", the second solo album of his.



The new tribute also includes two particularly significant bonus tracks too: "Astronomy Dominé" and "Vegetable Man" characterizing the beginning and the end of Syd's Floydian era.

Every single note in these two CD's has been expressed with love. Love shown by the artists who took part by arranging Syd's music in their own way.



Our project is to collect, for the first time, all the songs Syd Barrett recorded after his experience with Pink Floyd. To realize it we invited many artists from various parts of the world - Italy, Mexico, France, Ireland, UK, USA, Sweden, Japan, Belgium Germany, The Netherlands - and asked them to choose one song and rearrange it in their own way.



