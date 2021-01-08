The Black Crowes Present: 'Shake Your Money Maker' 30th Anniversary, Multi-Format Re-Issue Of Legendary Album





One of the previously unheard studio songs, "Charming Mess," which was originally slated to be the band's first single, but was ultimately left off of the album entirely, is available today.



A 2CD



Shake Your Money Maker was released originally in 1990 when rock was dominated by cheesy pop and hair metal. The



The



Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary - 4LP Box Tracklisting:

LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker (2020 Remaster)

Side One:

1

2 Jealous Again

3 Sister Luck

4 Could I've Been So Blind

5 Seeing Things



Side Two:

1 Hard To Handle

2 Thick N' Thin

3 She Talks To Angels

4 Struttin' Blues

5 Stare It Cold

6 Mercy, Sweet Moan



LP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-Sides

Side One:

1 Charming Mess

2 30 Days In The Hole

3 Don't Wake Me

4 Jealous Guy

5 Waitin' Guilty



Side Two:

1 Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)

2 Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)

3 She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)

4 She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)

5 Front Porch

Sermon (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)



LP3 and 4 The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA December 1990

Side One:

1 Introduction

2 Thick N' Thin

3 You're Wrong

4

5 Could I've Been So Blind

6 Seeing Things For The First Time



Side Two:

1 She Talks To Angels

2 Sister Luck

3 Hard To Handle

4 Shake 'Em On Down/Get Back



Side Three:

1 Struttin' Blues

2 Words You Throw Away



Side Four:

1 Stare It Cold

2 Jealous Again



