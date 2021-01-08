Rxseboy Announces New Single 'Jimmy' Ft. Sarcastic Sounds Via RCA Records



A staple name in the growing lo-fi scene, amidst friends Powfu and Sarcastic Sounds, Rxseboy has already achieved over 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and built a cult following through his three self-released EPs. Florida based Rxseboy, whose real name is Anthony Tubbs, is also known for his features on tracks by the likes of Dermot Kennedy,



His laid-back, conspiratorial raps about sadness, failed romance and emotional confessions are like a history of diary entries, which are given a timeless texture by his classic, crackling jazz era beats. On new single Jimmy, which samples a 2007 hit by Moriarty of the same name, Sarcastic Sounds' unique country-inspired lo-fi beat adds an upbeat flow to Rxseboy's distinctive and melodic vocals. He says;



"I really wanted to make something interesting that I felt nobody's really heard before. Putting a country twist on lofi was that unique idea I was searching for, and Sarcastic



Jimmy is the first release from his forthcoming first major label EP - expect to get to know the name Rxseboy a whole lot more in 2021.

smarturl.it/RXSEBOYJIMMY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lo-fi rapper Rxseboy has shared his first release via RCA Records/Robots + Humans with new single Jimmy feat. Sarcastic Sounds.A staple name in the growing lo-fi scene, amidst friends Powfu and Sarcastic Sounds, Rxseboy has already achieved over 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and built a cult following through his three self-released EPs. Florida based Rxseboy, whose real name is Anthony Tubbs, is also known for his features on tracks by the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Alec Benjamin and of course, Powfu.His laid-back, conspiratorial raps about sadness, failed romance and emotional confessions are like a history of diary entries, which are given a timeless texture by his classic, crackling jazz era beats. On new single Jimmy, which samples a 2007 hit by Moriarty of the same name, Sarcastic Sounds' unique country-inspired lo-fi beat adds an upbeat flow to Rxseboy's distinctive and melodic vocals. He says;"I really wanted to make something interesting that I felt nobody's really heard before. Putting a country twist on lofi was that unique idea I was searching for, and Sarcastic Sounds had to be the person to help it come to life."Jimmy is the first release from his forthcoming first major label EP - expect to get to know the name Rxseboy a whole lot more in 2021.smarturl.it/RXSEBOYJIMMY



