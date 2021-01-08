Duran Duran Pays Tribute To David Bowie With 'Five Years' Cover





More exciting New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum and award-winning pop legends Duran Duran kick-off their 2021 40th anniversary celebrations by going back to where it all began for them, with a stunning stand-alone cover of David Bowie's timeless classic, 'Five Years.'"My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie. He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can't believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that's because there's a part of me where he's still alive and always will be." Duran Duran's front-man Simon Le Bon reveals. "When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song Five Years. I can't begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie's for this commemoration of his music."The song comes as part of the highly anticipated global streaming tribute event, set to take place on Friday, January 8, for what would have been the late and great Bowie's 74th birthday, and 5th year anniversary of his passing. Duran Duran will be performing 'Five Years' live in what is set to be a spectacular and groundbreaking cinematic virtual experience. The track is available worldwide on all platforms from 12AM ET on January 8. The band will be performing a very special live version of it later that evening, on A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the Save The Children organization, a charity important to Bowie. For more information, tickets, VIP packages and exclusive merchandise go to: https://rollinglivestudios.com/bowie. The release of the song is just one of 40 exciting initiatives taking place to celebrate the band's rich and colorful four decade career, under the umbrella 'Duran Duran 40'.This Summer, Duran Duran will be making a welcome return to the stage for some very exciting live performances in Europe and the United Kingdom. For more information and tickets go to: https://duranduran.comABOUT A BOWIE CELEBRATION: JUST FOR ONE DAY!'Kicking off at 6pm PT on January 8, the show will be available for ticket holders around the globe to enjoy live and for 24 hours after its initial stream. With such a wide-ranging lineup of extraordinary talent, the concert will offer over three hours of music, allowing fans to get comfortable at home, grab a drink and sit back to enjoy, reminisce and experience their favorite Bowie songs as never before - performed by David's friends, bandmates, and those for whom he was the soundtrack to their lives.Produced by Mike Garson in partnership with Stacey Sher and Kerry Brown together with Rolling Live Studios, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! will feature performances from artists including Culture Club frontman Boy George, Pretty Reckless bandleader Taylor Momsen, award-winning comedian and After Life star Ricky Gervais, and Ground Control supergroup with Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), and Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), six-time Ivor Novello Award winner Gary Barlow (Take That), Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), William Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (The Cult), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Color), Tony-winner Lena Hall, vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for 20 Feet From Stardom), Charlie Sexton (David Bowie, Bob Dylan), Adam Lambert, UK chart topping YUNGBLUD, three-time Grammy nominee Andra Day, actor/musician Michael C. Hall, Mott the Hoople icon Ian Hunter, singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist Anna Calvi, award-winning musician Atticus Ross, Kind Heaven Orchestra vocalist Etty Lau Farrel, and How to Destroy Angels vocalist Mariqueen Maandig Reznor.Additional amazing career-spanning artists joining the January 8 global stream include Everett Bradley, Matt Chamberlain, Ava Cherry, Richard Cottle, Greg Errico, Mark Guiliana, Henry Hey, Emir Ksasan, Tony Levin, Geoff MacCormack, Andy Newmark, and Pablo Rosario, plus previously announced alumni including Bowie's final touring band of Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell, along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie's longtime record producer and musician Tony Visconti. Special guest appearances will also be made by Nandi Bushell, Mr Hudson, Gaby Moreno, Joe Sumner, Simon Westbrook, The Section Quartet and more.More exciting Duran Duran news to come!



