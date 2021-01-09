Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Platinum Selling Artist Ryland James Releases "Blame"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed breakout star Ryland James released a brand new single, "Blame," via 21 Entertainment/Republic Records/ EMI and Universal Music.
"Blame," comes after a busy holiday season that saw Ryland release his first-ever holiday EP, A Little Christmas. The project had Ryland revisit and recharge four seasonal classics, including his smash rendition of "Please Come Home For Christmas", which garnered over 10 million streams.

With a new single and a new year, Ryland is ready to top the banner year he had in 2020. He amplified his voice worldwide with the release of his self-titled debut EP, Ryland James. In addition to peaking at #1 on Shazam Canada's Top 200 Chart, the lead single "In My Head" recently picked up a platinum certification in Canada, while his catalog eclipsed 60 million global streams in a little over a year's time. In 2019, he performed in venues across North America supporting multiplatinum star Alessia Cara and bringing crowds to their feet on a nightly basis.
