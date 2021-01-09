Little Mix Score 5th UK No 1 Single With "Sweet Melody"





Speaking to BBC "We literally can't thank the fans enough. We see them every day fighting to get this song to Number 1. The fact this song has been out since October and now it's got to Number 1 just shows how dedicated they are. We can't wait to eventually get back on the road again and see them all - and give them a big hug when we're allowed."







This week's highest new entry comes from



Levitating by



Meanwhile, 34+35 by



There are more new peaks further down the chart, including British rapper



SZA earns her first Top 40 hit as a lead artist, and third overall, with Good Days at Number 28. Jason Derulo's latest collaboration Love Not War (The Tampa Beat) with New Caledonian beatmaker Nuka rockets 60 to Number 30, Jason's 22nd Top 40 song.



Becky Hill's cover of Forever Young rises eight to Number 35, becoming her ninth Top 40 single, and Spanish House producer HVME debuts at Number 37 with Goosebumps, a remix of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Little Mix claim victory on this week's UK Singles Chart as Sweet Melody climbs to Number 1. Leaping eight places to the top spot, the track from their latest album Confetti is now the band's fifth UK Number 1 single and first in over four years, since 2016's Shout Out To My Ex. It's also the first chart-topper since the departure of founding member Jesy Nelson last month.Speaking to BBC Radio 1 Chart host Scott Mills, Little Mix say: Little Mix finish ahead of Ed Sheeran's Afterglow, which vaults 11 places to Number 2, and Whoopty by rising rapper CJ, also up 11 rungs to Number 3.This week's highest new entry comes from Justin Bieber - Anyone lands at Number 4 and is Justin's 24th UK Top 10 hit.Levitating by Dua Lipa rebounds to its previous peak at Number 5, as Get Out My Head by rising Irish producer Shane Codd flies 16 places to Number 6 - his first Top 10 hit. Another rising star, The Kid Laroi, zooms 19 places to Number 7 with Without You. Further down, the Australian rapper/singer's new track So Done debuts at Number 40.Meanwhile, 34+35 by Ariana Grande reaches a new peak at Number 8, just ahead of Meduza's Paradise ft. Dermot Kennedy, which hits a new high at Number 10 to become both acts' second Top 10 hit.There are more new peaks further down the chart, including British rapper Central Cee with Loading (20), Lil Nas X's Holiday (23), his third Top 40 song, Nathan Dawe's No Time For Tears ft. Little Mix (24) and Golden by Harry Styles (26).SZA earns her first Top 40 hit as a lead artist, and third overall, with Good Days at Number 28. Jason Derulo's latest collaboration Love Not War (The Tampa Beat) with New Caledonian beatmaker Nuka rockets 60 to Number 30, Jason's 22nd Top 40 song.Becky Hill's cover of Forever Young rises eight to Number 35, becoming her ninth Top 40 single, and Spanish House producer HVME debuts at Number 37 with Goosebumps, a remix of Travis Scott's 2017 track of the same name.



