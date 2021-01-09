Barry Gibb's New Album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 Out Today



In addition to the new album, Gibb is the subject of an acclaimed new documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, directed by Frank Marshall. Out now on HBO Max, the Washington Post heralds, "magnificent…thorough and beautifully appreciative," while The Hollywood Reporter calls it, "a warm blast of musical nostalgia." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary artist, songwriter and producer Sir Barry Gibb's highly anticipated new album, GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, is out today on Capitol Records/Universal Music.Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record finds Gibb realizing his long-time dream of working with some of the country, bluegrass and americana artists he admires the most including collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel.Gibb continues to be widely celebrated surrounding the release, including features this week on NPR Morning Edition and CBS "Sunday Morning," as well as a recent in-depth profile at The New York Times, who proclaims, "Gibb's voice on 'Words of a Fool' is strong but also spectral…Nearly six decades after he first sang on a record, it remains one of the most otherworldly instruments in popular music." Moreover, The Wall Street Journal praises the album, calling it "an endearing new salute to the songs of the pop-giant Bee Gees," while Entertainment Weekly declares, "gorgeous, gospel-inflected, country-kissed."In addition to the new album, Gibb is the subject of an acclaimed new documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, directed by Frank Marshall. Out now on HBO Max, the Washington Post heralds, "magnificent…thorough and beautifully appreciative," while The Hollywood Reporter calls it, "a warm blast of musical nostalgia."



