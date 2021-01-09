Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 09/01/2021

Nav Drops Unnerving New Video For "Young Wheezy" Ft. Gunna With Travis Scott Cameo

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NAV released his Wheezy produced Emergency Tsunami mixtape featuring Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Keed, and others late last year, and now he's dropped a video for "Young Wheezy" ft. Gunna.
The video takes his lyric from the track "cost an arm and a leg just to see me perform" literally as fans line up to see the XO chart-topping rapper and producer in a concert where severed limbs are the price of admission.

"Young Wheezy" was featured on Nav's second album of 2020, Emergency Tsunami, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 last November at No. 6.






