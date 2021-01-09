deadmau5 & Wolfgang Gartner New Single 'Channel 43' Out Now





Out today (January 8) on mau5trap, the eight-minute long instrumental released along with a shorter radio edit is a disco-infused funkified trip. The creative output of these two esteemed producers has landed something fresh while paying homage to the early '10's sound they helped forge.



Other current deadmau5 releases include "Pomegrante," a critically acclaimed collaboration with The Neptunes and "Bridged By A Lightwave" with singer/songwriter



The most commercial alias for Joey Youngman - the DJ and Dance producer who also recorded as Bosco & Terell, Count Funkula, Frequent Flyers,



In



Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album where's the drop?, W:/2016ALBUM/ and > album title goes here < (both reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), 4×4=12 (recognized for having sold well over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S.), For Lack Of A Better Name, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For long-time deadmau5 fans, collabs with Wolfgang Gartner which include "Animal Rights" from 2010's 4x4=12 and "Channel 42" from 2012's >album title goes here< have been highlights. Entering 2021, the pair are back with another new production "Channel 43."Out today (January 8) on mau5trap, the eight-minute long instrumental released along with a shorter radio edit is a disco-infused funkified trip. The creative output of these two esteemed producers has landed something fresh while paying homage to the early '10's sound they helped forge.Other current deadmau5 releases include "Pomegrante," a critically acclaimed collaboration with The Neptunes and "Bridged By A Lightwave" with singer/songwriter Kiesza which peaked at #20 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart.The most commercial alias for Joey Youngman - the DJ and Dance producer who also recorded as Bosco & Terell, Count Funkula, Frequent Flyers, Mario Fabriani, and Spyro Pappadopoulos, not to mention monikers for his several collaborative projects - Wolfgang Gartner functions as an outlet for his active and noise-packed electro-house productions, which contrasted greatly with his more sophisticated and "tasteful" deep house releases. Youngman didn't reveal that he was behind Wolfgang Gartner until 2008, once the alias gathered steam in clubs around the world. From 2007 through 2011, there were nearly a dozen Gartner 12'' releases, along with remixes of tracks by Tiësto, MSTRKFRT and Britney Spears. The eventual release of a compilation album Back Story helped fill in the story.In September 2011, Youngman released the first Wolfgang Gartner album, Weekend In America (Ultra), which allowed him to indulge in his love for rap music by roping guest appearances from Cam'ron, Jim Jones, will.i.am, and Eve, along with R&B vocalist Omarion. Additional singles on Ultra followed over the next several years, leading up to his second proper album, 10 Ways to Steal Home Plate, in 2016. Released on Gartner's own Kindergarten label, it featured Wiley and Trina on the single "Turn Up." He issued a handful of singles in 2018, including the club favorite "Ching Ching," "Freak," and "The Upside Down," leading up to the release of his EP Medicine later that year. 2020 proved to be an even busier year for Youngman, releasing his latest EP Tucson in July, followed by two singles "Electric Soul" and "Battlestations," the latter featuring DJ and producer Kill The Noise. As he gears up for an eventful 2021, one thing is for certain - Youngman is back, and better than ever.Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced 'dead mouse'), is one of the world's most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember," he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album where's the drop?, W:/2016ALBUM/ and > album title goes here < (both reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), 4×4=12 (recognized for having sold well over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S.), For Lack Of A Better Name, Random Album Title and while(1<2). The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist's ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings which includes original productions, remixes and collaborations with featured guests like Rob Swire ("Monophobia"), Lights ("Drama Free"), Shotty Horroh, Scene of Action and more can be found on the mau5ville: level 1, 2 & 3 series. deadmau5 2019 with his first ever film score for the Jonas Akerlund-directed spy thriller Polar available worldwide now via Netflix with its soundtrack released on mau5trap as well as celebrated the release of here's the drop!, an album of remixes of material from his 2018 orchestral album where's the drop? For it, plenty of revered tastemakers such as Morgan Page, Matt Lange, PEEKABOO, Mr. Bill and more have been tapped for their talents to make this remix album a cerebral journey through sound. Over the course of his extraordinarily successful U.S. cubev3 tour late 2019/early 2020 which ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar's top tours globally, deadmau5 released a trilogy of singles. "FALL," "COASTED" and "SATRN" were new material featured as part of his new live show complimenting the most complex production he has ever presented. His latest releases "Pomegranate" with The Neptunes, "Bridged By A Lightwave" with Kiesza and "Channel 43" with Wolfgang Gartner are out now.



