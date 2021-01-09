Blackout Problems Issue New Single 'Germany, Germany'



'GERMANY, GERMANY' is a sharp-tongued track rock track rich in electronics, which takes aim at the troubled history of the band's home country, but also that of the wider world's view on its citizens.



Speaking to Kerrang about the single frontman and guitarist



The song is the latest to be taken from the upcoming album DARK and follows a string of well received singles last year also taken from the album including the hard-hitting 'LADY EARTH', down-tempo electronics in 'HOUSEONFIRE', the upbeat and energetic 'BROTHER', the pensive and pulsing title track 'DARK' and the emotionally-charged anthem 'MURDERER'.



The inspired album reflects the band's response to some of the alarming headlines of recent years, including the resurgence of right-wing forces and the worldwide triumph of populism.



Alongside the album release







The four-piece have toured extensively across the globe, playing at festivals including The Great Escape, Rock am Ring and Rock Im Ring and last year they completed a forty-date European tour as support act to Royal Republic, followed by their first headline international tour with performances in England, France, Holland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.



The new album DARK shows an exciting evolution from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Blackout Problems have released their brand new single 'GERMANY, GERMANY'. The video premiered with Kerrang alongside an in-depth interview, and is taken from their forthcoming album DARK out January 15th via Sony Music.'GERMANY, GERMANY' is a sharp-tongued track rock track rich in electronics, which takes aim at the troubled history of the band's home country, but also that of the wider world's view on its citizens.Speaking to Kerrang about the single frontman and guitarist Mario Radetzky explains, "GERMANY, GERMANY is a song that takes quite a critical look at our country... In Germany, we have a brilliant healthcare system, but we have a difficult history with stuff like World War II, and even now we have issues with groups like [anti-Islam far-right movement] Pegida attracting 30,000 people to their marches. GERMANY, GERMANY rallies against the prejudices of the anti-refugee movement, but it celebrates the beauty of our country, too. That said, I wouldn't consider myself at all a patriot."The song is the latest to be taken from the upcoming album DARK and follows a string of well received singles last year also taken from the album including the hard-hitting 'LADY EARTH', down-tempo electronics in 'HOUSEONFIRE', the upbeat and energetic 'BROTHER', the pensive and pulsing title track 'DARK' and the emotionally-charged anthem 'MURDERER'.The inspired album reflects the band's response to some of the alarming headlines of recent years, including the resurgence of right-wing forces and the worldwide triumph of populism.Alongside the album release Blackout Problems are releasing the in-depth documentary DARK DAYS - THE DOCUMENTARY, which focuses on the creation of the album and the current state of being in a band and living life in Germany, and indeed Europe, today. Episode five is out now and available to watch here. Blackout Problems have independently released two albums Holy (2016) and KAOS (2018), on their own Munich Warehouse label, having turned down major label overtures to retain full creative control. Nevertheless, the band roared into the official German album charts and saw their online presence and worldwide fan-base skyrocket.The four-piece have toured extensively across the globe, playing at festivals including The Great Escape, Rock am Ring and Rock Im Ring and last year they completed a forty-date European tour as support act to Royal Republic, followed by their first headline international tour with performances in England, France, Holland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.The new album DARK shows an exciting evolution from Blackout Problems earlier days. Now signed to Sony Music worldwide and partnering with legendary label Music For Nations in the UK, they stand poised for international success. Their new music captures the weltschmerz of a generation and gives a voice to those who are willing to stand up for love, respect and social justice.



