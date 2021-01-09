Rexx Life Raj Kicks Off 2021 With "Bad Bad Bad" Video





https://www.instagram.com/rexxliferaj New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rapper Rexx Life Raj kicks off the year with a new video for California Poppy 2 EP standout track "Bad Bad Bad." The video showcases Raj's lively and exuberant personality and sees the Pigeons and Planes Best New Artist in a hazmat suit playing a three on three basketball game, walking around his hometown, the Bay Area, and having a picnic in the park. Bad Bad Bad " also has the honor of being a part of ESPNmusic (@espnmusic) and the NBA on ESPN's (@nbaonespn) featured commercial soundtrack. The song will be featured prominently throughout all NBA programming on ESPN and ABC, along with flagship shows Sportscenter and First Take.California Poppy 2 saw Raj offering thoughtful commentary on what it means to be a Black man in America with his masterful flow and slick wordplay. Raj transitions from hilarious anecdotes and clever bullshit to heartfelt gems about relationships, and self-reﬂection, often making him both teacher and class clown on the same record. Produced by Kyle Betty (Raj's in house producer) and ReeceBeats (G-Eazy, Kehlani) and mixed by Alex Tumay (Young Thug, Travis Scott), California Poppy 2 also featured industry luminaries like Juvenile and British rapper Kojey Radical.Other singles from California Poppy 2 include " Freak " ft. Juvenile (an NPR Music Staff Top Pick), "State of Mind" ("sunny single" - Uproxx), "Tesla in a Pandemic" ("introspective instrumental that sounds as smooth as the Tesla" - Hot New Hip Hop) and " Canvas " ("will untether you from the day-to-day realities" - KUTX).Stay tuned for more music from Raj this year.PRAISE FOR REXX LIFE RAJ:"intimate songwriting ability" — FADER"flexes his melodic prowess, signature wordplay, and woozy flow, spitting lifestyle raps that everyone can relate to" — COMPLEX"has a rare combination of lyrical mastery and dynamic vocal melodies." — San Francisco Chronicle"creating meaningful and impactful records to feed the soul." — Flaunt"sweet, relaxed tone" — PIGEONS AND PLANESRaj has toured and sold-out shows around the world and makes music that isn't afraid to be laugh-out-loud funny while also digging deep into what it means to be a young black man in America - music for the brain, heart, and NBA 2k20. Fans of Raj include millions of streamers, as well as Pitchfork ("He can rap, hit a falsetto, and Julia Lewis' sparkly production is complemented by the radiant blood-red backdrop"), Pigeons & Planes (a Best Artist of the Month), and Complex, comparing the 2019 Rapper To Watch to his local Golden State Warriors; the young and talented rapper is building up his own dynasty. A Billboard profile from last year highlighted Raj's local philanthropic work with Good & Proper, working with Kehlani, his father's history as a Black Panthers affiliate, the joys of Olive Garden, and more of his non-music interests, showing a different side to the former college football player (he's 6'3").Raj is "here to put on for the Bay Area, in the most positive light" (Flaunt), and has worked hard to launch initiatives that support his local community. Raj has worked with the People's Breakfast Oakland, which helps minimize the effects of food deserts by distributing fresh local produce for little to no charge, UC Berkeley's BRRC (Black Recruitment & Retention Center), a Black student-initiated organization designed to help increase the number of students enrolling in and graduating from California colleges and universities, and the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD).https://www.shorefire.com/roster/rexx-life-rajhttps://www.rexxliferaj.com/https://www.facebook.com/RexxLifeRaj/https://twitter.com/rexxliferajhttps://www.instagram.com/rexxliferaj



