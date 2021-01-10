H.E.R Releases New Video "Hold Us Together"









H.E.R releases new video for "Hold Us Together," an uplifting ballad for the film "Safety." The moving video, directed by Child, paints a strong picture of Black familial and communal togetherness from all walks of life. In between scenes from the movie, H.E.R. is seen singing the uplifting tune with support from a rousing choir. H.E.R. is up for three statuettes at the 2021 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year ("I Can't Breathe"), Best R&B Song for both "Better Than I Imagined" with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello, and " Slow Down " with Skip Marley.The multifaceted musician is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart for her contribution to Toni Braxton's new single "Gotta Move On." She remains at the top of the urban radio chart for Jhené Aiko's hit single "B.S." It marked her first number one hit on this airplay chart.




