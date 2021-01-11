Wax Tailor Presents: 'Just A Candle (Ft. Mark Lanegan)' Single & Video





13. The Light New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned producer Wax Tailor will be releasing his album The Shadow Of Their Suns on the 8th of January 2021 via Lab'oratoire. Ahead of the album fans will be treated to the release of the single and music video for 'Just A Candle (ft. Mark Lanegan)' on the 6th of January. With 6 studio albums and more than 800 concerts in 60 countries and numerous awards, Wax Tailor is recognized as one of the main ambassadors of the electro-hip hop international scene. The Shadow Of Their Suns is the producer's first studio album to be released in 5 years; treating the fans to an array of darkly elegant "sound features' accompanied by a new and prestigious cast. The album will be available on digital platforms as well as physical CD & Vinyl (a limited edition vinyl which will come with two white vinyl and a slipmat included). The producer is currently preparing for a new international tour in fall, which will start in France at the famous Paris Olympia on December 2, 2021.Mark Lanegan, the featured artist in 'Just A Candle' is a full-time member of Queens Of The Stone Age and is known for his long list of collaborative works. Over the years, the multi-talented musician has collaborated with Warpaint and Massive Attack for a cover of The xx's song 'Crystalised', Slash of Guns N' Roses, Moby and even UNKLE as well as opening for Depeche Mode.On the album, listeners will find a wealth of impressive artists beside Mark Lanegan, including Del the Funky Homosapien (Gorillaz, Hieroglyphics), D Smoke (Winner Netflix Rythm + Flow, the new west coast scene sensation), the late Gil Scott Heron, Rosemary Standley (Moriarty), Mr LIF (Thievery Corporation, Def Jux), Yugen Blakrok (noticed alongside Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples on the Black Panther album), Adeline (Brooklyn's Best Kept secret soul singer), Boog Brown (Detroit femcee).Born and based in France, near Paris, Wax Tailor has sold nearly half a million physical copies and holds hundreds of millions of views on streaming platforms around the world. Wax Tailor has been featured in several tastemaker publications including Pitchfork, Mixmag, NME, Wonderland, CLASH, HiphopDX, XLR8R, Rolling Stone, Pop Matters, Under The Radar and Respect Magazine while receiving radio play from BBC Radio 6 Music, KEXP, KCRW, NME Radio, RADIO EINS and RADIO NOVA, to name a few. While his music has put him in league with many major industry names over the years, the trip-hop stylings of Shadow Of Our Suns can be compared to the likes of Nightmares on Wax, DJ Shadow, RJD2 and The Avalanches.The Shadow Of Their Suns and its distinguished musicians invite us to embark on a cinematic journey of social commentary, sampled speeches and orchestral flourishes and to take a look at the extreme excesses of society, prevalent symbolic violence, and the whirlwinds upon which we base our lives. Considering himself as a "privileged witness", Wax Tailor implores listeners to take time to think and translate the actions of those around them, with lugubrious tones and driving beats. A romantic escapism appears in the nicotine soaked vocals found within 'Just A Candle ft. Mark Lanegan', providing a ray of hope in contrast to the cynical and introspective attitude to Wax Tailor's latest release.Speaking of the inspiration for the album Wax Tailor tells us: "'The Shadow Of Their Suns' is an allegory for the different kind of powers that control our world. I've always kept this image in mind of the 99% who live in the shadow of these artificial lights, segregation, politics and mass-media. From a musical point of view, I really wanted to give more space to instrumental arrangements and my own storytelling around this topic. I'm not a lesson-giver but nothing is really neutral, we live in a sick world and music can be food for thought so I've tried to work in this direction.""From the opening cinematic arrangement, "Just A Candle" instantly shines with evident craftsmanship. Tailor brings out a brilliant contrast between the skittering percussion, an alluring bassline, and Mark Lanegan's sonorous vocals." Under The Radar"With its strutting funk bass and jangling electro-acoustic riffs, this collab from D Smoke (winner of Netflix's Rhythm + Flow) and French producer Wax Tailor will be stuck in your head for the next week." NME"When beat scientist Wax Tailor and D Smoke got together, fireworks emerged. The pair perfectly compliment one another, with new single 'Keep It Movin' presenting a ray of light during the current dystopia." CLASH Magazine"A funk-tinged production with steel pan samples flood the ears, followed by the charismatic spit of D Smoke." Top40-Charts.com"Walk the Line", a song about music's impulsive power, swells with violin stabs and lugubrious trumpets. Pitchfork"There is a real sense of filmic pacing on the album [Dusty Rainbow From The Dark], leading up to the final dénouement and each single track plays its role superbly." Pop Matters"'Le Saout' has a je ne sais quoi for sonics." XLR8RSINGLE RELEASE DATE: 6 January 2021ALBUM RELEASE DATE: 8 January 2021LABEL: Lab'oratoireWATCH: Wax Tailor - Just A Candle (ft. Mark Lanegan)Just A Candle (ft. Mark Lanegan) on Spotify - AppleMusicThe Shadow Of Their Suns Tracklist1. Fear Of A Blind Planet2. Never Forget3. Just A Candle (ft. Mark Lanegan)4. Everybody (ft. Del The Funky Homosapien & Mr Lif)5. On The Air6. Misery (ft. Rosemary Standley)7. Shinning Underdog (ft. Boog Brown)8. Dejá Vu (ft. Adeline)9. Keep It Movin (ft. D Smoke).10. Like This11. Paint It Black (ft. Gil Scott - Heron)12. Dusk To Dusk (ft. Yugen Blakrok)13. The Light



