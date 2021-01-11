Summoning The Lich Announce Debut Album And New Single 'The Nightmare Begins'





12.The Lure of the Necromancer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having inked a deal with Prosthetic Records and released their first single, Descend, back in October to an overwhelmingly positive reception, SUMMONING THE LICH have now announced their debut album, United In Chaos. With the album due out on February 26, the St Louis, Missouri four piece have unveiled a new single, The Nightmare Begins, which premiered this week via Decibel Magazine. The track will be on streaming services from tomorrow.Taking inspiration from the best elements of Lord of the Rings, Magic The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, and Adventure Time, and wrapping it up in a fantastical death metal parcel, SUMMONING THE LICH has an attention to detail and commitment to storytelling that is second to none. United In Chaos tells the tale of the rise of the Lich and fall of the Kingdom Rodor - and the spread of his wicked influence across the land as his power grows.Speaking on the release of The Nightmare Begins, the band comment: "The Nightmare Begins kicks off our album, United in Chaos, and introduces you to the Kingdom of Rodor and the unbounding malevolence about to be unleashed upon it. This single takes the perilous climb in an attempt to thwart the inevitable birth of the Lich and summons forth his power as we enter the new year. Huge thanks to Decibel Magazine for the premiere of our new single!"The album follows a well-received, self-titled demo and live dates alongside heavy-hitters such as Origin, Beneath The Massacre, and several stops on the Summer Slaughter tour. Having honed their craft, they entered Sicktones Studios studio with producer Jack Daniels in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in September 2019. With mastering completed by John Douglass, the result is a technical, abrasive journey through fantasy-driven, modern death metal.On United In Chaos, SUMMONING THE LICH haven't just championed a fantasy world, they've created one in their own vision; this release marking merely the first chapter in a trilogy of albums that explores the outer limits of their imaginations. By inserting their storytelling chops into songs crammed with memorable hooks and meaty riffs, SUMMONING THE LICH have invited listeners to roll the dice and join the adventure.United In Chaos will be released via Prosthetic Records on February 26, 2021.United In Chaos tracklist:1. The Nightmare Begins2. Cult of the Ophidian3. The Gatekeeper4. Demon of the Snow5. Predatory Reflection6. Acid Reign7. United In Chaos8. Descend9. Hymns (of the Witches of the West)10. Death Crystal11. Temple of the Bone12.The Lure of the Necromancer



