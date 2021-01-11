Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 11/01/2021

Emo Band Four Stars Respond To Systematic Racism With "Fool's Gold"

Emo Band Four Stars Respond To Systematic Racism With "Fool's Gold"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago emo quartet Four Stars has released "Fool's Gold," the result of years of witnessing systemic oppression and being lied to in their lives. There are many who would like to paint this as an issue of political relevance, but the band believes politics go out the window when Americans die at the hands of those sworn to protect them.

"I am African," says vocalist Aida Ahmed. "Born in Kenya to Somalian parents. I am Brown, but I cry for my Black brothers and sisters I see on the news. How can we be free when we live in fear of those tasked with 'protecting' our freedoms?"

In the video for "Fool's Gold", the band wears white-out contacts to symbolize the state of hypnosis much of our country has been in for far too long. "We've been conditioned into complacency by a system; built by the privileged, for the privileged; that exploits the rest of us financially, physically and mentally. How much louder must we yell for change before we are finally heard?," asks Ahmed.
Fools gold video

Originally brought together by a shared desire to enter a Battle Of The Bands contest, back in 2017, Four Stars have since found themselves opening for the likes of Boys Of Fall, Oh Weatherly, and Never Loved. Their previous videos and releases have amassed tens of thousands of plays online, and their live-show visuals simply furthers that reach and reinforces the fact that this is a band of songwriters and performers well worth knowing about.

The band released their debut EP Headapace last February and are currently at work on a follow-up.
Listen to the single "Fool's Gold" now on Spotify.
All proceeds of Fool's Gold will benefit BUILD Chicago, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.






Most read news of the week
Blackout Problems Issue New Single 'Germany, Germany'
Ron Gallo Shares MF Doom 'Gazillion Ear' Remix
Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Reveals New Track 'Howler' Taken From Forthcoming EP 'The Third Chimpanzee'
Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha Surpass One Billion Streams On Spotify With 'In The Name Of Love'
The Black Crowes Present: 'Shake Your Money Maker' 30th Anniversary, Multi-Format Re-Issue Of Legendary Album
Following The Success Of Nigerian Artist Icebeatchillz Debuted His Hit Single "Area" Featuring Beenie Man And Releases His New Single "Bad And Naughty"
"Saved," The New Solo Release From Award-Winning, Platinum Selling Alfie Zappacosta, Out On February 5, 2021
Melanie C Releases Official Music Video For 'Into You'
Saweetie & Doja Cat Join Forces On Banging Club Anthem "Best Friend"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215139 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013077259063721 secs