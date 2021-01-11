Feral Ghost Announce New Single 'Say It's Not Too Late', Video Teaser Posted





www.instagram.com/feralghostofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The British rock band FERAL GHOST returns with a brand new explosive single 'Say It's Not Too Late' taken from their second studio album scheduled for release in March 2021. The song will have a global release on the 29th January 2021. The single can be pre-saved here: https://orcd.co/feralghost2021. A Youtube video teaser can be streamed here: https://youtu.be/5Ai5PjWFbgwThis superbly crafted song captures the moment and sudden realisation that, if you don't come to your senses, you may lose the one good thing you have in life. Written by lead singer Danny Warwick and produced by the band, this uplifting and hook laden composition grabs you by the throat from the very first bar and doesn't let go.The alternative/melodic rock fusion delivers an electrifying arrangement with uplifting instrumentation and atmospheric vocals driven by infectious guitar riffs. The emotion-drenched vocal adorns the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn. This is precisely the kind of record that proves there is no doubt FERAL GHOST is a band to keep an eye on.'Say It's Not Too Late' will capture anyone from the first note and will leave people wanting more. Their message-heavy lyricism and wordplay will take listeners on a musical journey that highlights a motivating tale. Moreover, the lyricism sheds a light on the importance of making the best of the gifts life provides. With powerful lyricism, FERAL GHOST maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-quality music that supports the fact that they are set to make a strong impact on the music industry and the charts. This release is a testament to their versatility as a band and their innate talent. 'Say It's Not Too Late' is a must-listen-to single as they are set to release more captivating music for years to come.FERAL GHOST is: Daniel Warwick - vocals, guitar Chloe Hunter - vocalsAndrea Marino - guitarMarino Donati - bass, keysPaul Castleman - drumsFERAL GHOST's blend of classic songwriting, layered harmonies and accomplished musicianship, combined with memorable melodies and sharp modern production, has helped the band establish a unique musical voice since it was first put together by singer/songwriter Danny Warwick in 2012.The London-based group's debut album A Gathering Storm in 2014 was immediately singled out by reviewers and radio stations for its consistently strong melodies, and stadium sized hooks.The album was also nominated for CD of the year by Indie Music Digest, which called it "an impressive debut statement that clearly proves this band is a force to be reckoned with in UK and beyond".FERAL GHOST's classic melodic sensibilities and guitar driven sound have brought comparisons with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles and Pink Floyd, as well as the indie pop and rock sounds of Coldplay and Snow Patrol. But the 6-piece band's blend of thoughtful lyrics, heartfelt vocals and infectious energy are entirely its own.Over the next couple of years, subsequent singles This Is Life and Could This Be Love went on to reach No.3 and No.7 in the Official European Independent Music Chart, as well as charting strongly in the US.During this time FERAL GHOST consolidated their success with a string of concerts across the UK, including festivals and other established music venues. As a result, the group gained a swathe of new loyal followers by showcasing how well their emotionally powerful combination of up-tempo feel-good tunes and slow burn anthems translated to live performances.Towards the end of 2018, the band went back into the studio to record a follow up album. But unforeseen personal circumstances, followed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, meant that new music has taken longer than anticipated. But now, after using this time to put the full force of their creativity into a new body of work, FERAL GHOST are back with a stunning new full length album, Speed of Light, due to be released in March 2021.Reflecting the turbulent and uncertain times of its creation, the album contains an incredible collection of 12 songs that span themes ranging from fear and loss to love and hope.Taking the band's complex multi layered sound and sophisticated arrangements to a new level, while never straying from clarity of purpose and honesty of emotion, Speed of Light is FERAL GHOST's most coherent, uncompromising and beautiful artistic statement so farThe first single is due for release in January 2021, with live performances planned for later in the year.www.feralghost.comwww.facebook.com/feralghostofficialwww.instagram.com/feralghostofficial



