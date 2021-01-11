Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 11/01/2021

80s Legend Andrew Roachford MBE Announces President Street As UK Support

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australia's President Street have just been announced as the UK support for Roachford's tour in the summer.
The 80s legend will be hitting the road in support of his 2020 album, 'Twice in a Lifetime', and has chosen the up-and-coming pop-rock band, President Street to accompany him.

In celebration of this milestone in their career, President Street has recorded their very own cover of Roachford's 'Only to be With You', which you can watch it on Top40-charts.com






