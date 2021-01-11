Hannah Hausman Releases Single 'Will I Ever Feel Like This Again?'





"Hannah's voice is captivating. It's utterly unique and just finds its way under your skin and into your heart," said Quadio Records VP Abir Hossain on the new roster addition. "From the first time I heard it, I knew I had to hear more, especially because that voice tells stories about love, loss, redemption, and every other complex human struggle with lyrics that are absolute poetry." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Introducing LA by-way-of Tennessee raconteur Hannah Hausman... The indie pop newcomer makes an unforgettable official entrance this year with new single "will i ever feel like this again?" out now via Quadio Records.The track builds on a sentiment we've all likely experienced in a situationship - "are we just friends? or more? or less?" - and the inevitable process of walking away from what's clearly toxic for you. With her honey glazed vocals over sincere poetics and crisp production, you're instantly invested in how the narrative develops. It's this same relatability in their art and with their fans that led Chelsea Cutler, QUINNXCII, or Jeremy Zucker to the top of the charts - all artists Hannah Hausman credits as key influences in her work.Speaking on the new single, Hannah Hausman explains, "I started writing this song a year ago to navigate my conflicting feelings about a guy who I always loved but knew would be bad for me. Even though I knew he wasn't right for me, he made me feel something I had never felt before. We ended up dating and our relationship was even more toxic than I imagined. It was so hard to leave him because I was so scared to fall back into apathy. The song follows my intuition and emotions as they fight against one another, and I gain the courage to walk away."Primis Player PlaceholderNewly signed to Quadio Records, Hannah Hausman is no stranger to the Quadio app among other social media platforms, like TikTok, to drive her project forward. The rising act has a knack for collaborating with other creatives worldwide, even if just from her bedroom, and has released music with Munn, Nextlife, RYANVIII, and more. With nearly 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 1 million streams on her 2018 debut "lost in brooklyn" - all racked up prior to her label signing with playlist support on New Music Friday (US), Brand New Chill, Pop Right Now, It's a Bop, and more - you wouldn't believe that Hannah lost her voice for a full year after a painful virus hit her unexpectedly.Fast forward one year and a long battle recovering, Hannah is making deeper, richer, and more emotionally powerful music than ever before, with surging streaming numbers to match. Her latest release on TikTok - a raw, poignant, and sweetly melodic tribute to the mix of emotions she felt bumping into an old boyfriend in a Whole Foods parking lot - has logged 70,000 views and counting."Hannah's voice is captivating. It's utterly unique and just finds its way under your skin and into your heart," said Quadio Records VP Abir Hossain on the new roster addition. "From the first time I heard it, I knew I had to hear more, especially because that voice tells stories about love, loss, redemption, and every other complex human struggle with lyrics that are absolute poetry."



