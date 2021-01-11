Before The Last Teardrop Falls Released By Latin Country Artist Dianna





https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dianña's cover of Before the Last Teardrop Falls was a natural fit as most of her original Latin Country songs combine both English and Spanish. It was released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.For those familiar with the Freddie Fender version, she brings a gender twist to the song with her vocals that at times bear an uncanny similarity to Linda Ronstadt. Dianña has recently released covers of Linda Ronstadt's versions of Blue Bayou and Desperado.Dianña's first original Latin Country release, Andale Yeehaw, can be seen on Youtube along with her latest original release, Rubberneck Cumbia.https://www.instagram.com/dianna_latin_country/https://linktr.ee/dianna_latin_country



