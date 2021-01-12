Lana Del Rey Set To Release New Album On March 19, 2021

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today Lana Del Rey
releases her new song and visual 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'. The song is co-written by Lana Del Rey
and Jack Antonoff, with the visual being directed by BRTHR.
Following the success of her 2019 GRAMMY-nominated album Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana has announced that March 19th, 2021 is the official release date for her highly anticipated seventh studio album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. The album is available now for pre-order via download, CD, cassette, picture disc, including various exclusive vinyl formats that can be found on https://www.lanadelrey.com and streaming platforms below.
Chemtrails Over The Country Club track list:
White Dress
Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Tulsa Jesus Freak
Let Me Love You Like A Woman
Wild At Heart
Dark But Just A Game
Not All Who Wander Are Lost
Yosemite
Breaking Up Slowly
Dance Till We Die
For Free