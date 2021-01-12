Lana Del Rey Set To Release New Album On March 19, 2021





Following the success of her 2019 GRAMMY-nominated album Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana has announced that March 19th, 2021 is the official release date for her highly anticipated seventh studio album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. The album is available now for pre-order via download, CD, cassette, picture disc, including various exclusive vinyl formats that can be found on https://www.lanadelrey.com and streaming platforms below.



Chemtrails Over The Country Club track list:

White Dress

Chemtrails Over The Country Club

Tulsa Jesus Freak

Let Me Love You Like A Woman

Wild At Heart

Dark But Just A Game

Not All Who Wander Are Lost

Yosemite

Breaking Up Slowly

Dance Till We Die

