News
RnB 12/01/2021

C'haii Summers Releases Hypnotizing New Single Titled "U"

C'haii Summers Releases Hypnotizing New Single Titled "U"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) C'haii Summers is releasing his breakout single titled "U" from his forthcoming EP "Alabama Moonlight." This RnB soul artist is offering listeners hypnotizing vocals and lyrics for lovers and friends of all kinds. Currently based in Atlanta, C'haii is creating a household name with a growing discography of pure and honest emotion uplifted by soulful, base heavy beats. The single hit all streaming platforms on 1/11/2021.

"U" will proceed his most recent release "Tranquility," and serve as his debut single under the indie label BlackiRecords. As a songwriter to the core, C'haii puts his all into every verse, bridge, and chorus. With a message of strength, truth, and healing, C'haii delivers a harmonic safe haven for listeners to lose themselves in. His music served as a saving grace for him and he plans to radiate that same grace to his fans. The artist leaves it all on every track, drawing raw emotion and a transmission of mood changing energy.

2021 will be a transforming year for the hustling artist as he works to solidify his presence in the music industry. With a forthcoming album for fans to be excited about, "U," serves as the perfect first impression for the newly signed artist and a glimpse at the magic that is to come from his career. To stay up to date on C'haii's next moves, check out his website: www.chaiisummers.com.






