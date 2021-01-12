Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 12/01/2021

Budderside Share New Single/Video "Pardon Me" Feat. Phil Campbell (Motorhead) Dedicated To Lemmy Kilmister

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hollywood, CA-based heavy rock'n'roll outfit BUDDERSIDE have shared the second single, "Pardon Me," featuring Motörhead's Phil Campbell, from their upcoming sophomore album SPIRITUAL VIOLENCE out March 26 via Motörhead Music/Silver Lining Music. Available now across all digital platforms HERE, "Pardon Me" was inspired by none other than the late Motörhead vocalist Lemmy Kilmister who personally signed them to his label before his passing and previously enlisted frontman and vocalist Patrick Stone (ex-Adler's Appetite) from his famous "road crew."

The animated video for "Pardon Me" was, as STONE reveals, "inspired by my experience of meeting, being taken in by, working for and ultimately BUDDERSIDE being signed to Motörhead Music by Lemmy Kilmister."

STONE explains that "'Pardon Me' is an oath. A look at life from the perspective that only our hero Lemmy had. It's a promise to live up to, declared to the greatest man that ever lived."

CAMPBELL has lauded the group, sharing, "Check out Budderside for a slice of real modern Rock N Roll pie…Brilliant!"

SPIRITUAL VIOLENCE was recorded with legendary producer Jay Baumgardner (Bush, Godsmack, Papa Roach) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage). Its 10 tracks careen through STONE's journey of overcoming addiction, loss and heartbreak to discovering resurrection with patience, perseverance and meditation set over soaring melodies and catchy refrains. BUDDERSIDE shared the album's first single "Zen" via MXDWN last December which American Songwriter applauded for "hav(ing) effortlessly aligned jazz, funk and pop influences with their rock persona that lends to interesting chord progressions and key changes."

SPIRITUAL VIOLENCE Track Listing:
1. Wide Awake
2. Zen
3. Amber Alert (feat. Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies)
4. Pardon Me (feat. Phil Campbell of Motörhead)
5. I'm A Man
6. Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash cover)
7. Things We Do (feat. Musyca Children's Choir)
8. Feels So Good
9. Soul Searches
10. Daygobah

The quintet shared their infectious live performance with audiences during the holiday break via a special livestream performance at the iconic Sunset Strip venue Whisky A Go Go which was aired across their socials as well as the equally famed Rainbow Bar and Grill's networks. BUDDERSIDE has previously been seen on tours alongside Motörhead, Slayer, Anthrax and L.A. Guns as well as being featured on international festivals including Wacken Open Air, Motörboat, Malmö Festival and the Monsters Of Rock cruise.






