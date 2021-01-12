Needtobreathe To Record Live Album During Socially Distanced Outdoor Concerts





NEEDTOBREATHE has welcomed fans to witness the live recording of the album during two socially distanced outdoor concerts at famed venue The Caverns in Pelham, TN on March 13 and 14. Pre-sale tickets will be available for The Insiders Fan Club beginning Wednesday, January 13, and general on sale begins this Friday, January 15 at 12:00pm CT.



Live from the Woods Vol. 2 follows NEEDTOBREATHE's 2015 live album Live from the Woods and marks one of the band's first concerts in front of a live crowd since January 2020. NEEDTOBREATHE decided to invite local audiences to experience these unforgettable shows, while simultaneously capturing them for listeners worldwide. Fans can expect electrifying performances of tracks from the platinum-selling group's catalog, songs off their chart-topping new album Out of Body, and more.



The band and venue also ensure the utmost adherence to COVID-19 guidelines for maximum safety. As such, the venue is following guidance provided by the CDC and the



Masks will be mandatory, except when guests are in their pods. All concessions and merchandise will be ordered through an app and delivered contactless to pods eliminating lines and limiting the need for guests to leave pods. While the music plays on above ground, restrooms will be used inside The Caverns to give guests an opportunity to duck below the surface to see the world-famous, subterranean music venue. Restrooms will be continuously cleaned with limited capacity.



NEEDTOBREATHE's critically acclaimed 2020 studio album Out of Body is available physically and digitally via Elektra Records/Centricity



Out of Body debuted in the top 5 across three Billboard charts, and received critical acclaim from Billboard, People, Spin, Taste of Country, and more. American Songwriter commended the band's "phenomenal and dedicated songwriting", and Southern Living crowned the group "our favorite Southern rock band." All New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE has announced the release of a brand new live album, Live from the Woods Vol. 2, on April 16, 2021.NEEDTOBREATHE has welcomed fans to witness the live recording of the album during two socially distanced outdoor concerts at famed venue The Caverns in Pelham, TN on March 13 and 14. Pre-sale tickets will be available for The Insiders Fan Club beginning Wednesday, January 13, and general on sale begins this Friday, January 15 at 12:00pm CT.Live from the Woods Vol. 2 follows NEEDTOBREATHE's 2015 live album Live from the Woods and marks one of the band's first concerts in front of a live crowd since January 2020. NEEDTOBREATHE decided to invite local audiences to experience these unforgettable shows, while simultaneously capturing them for listeners worldwide. Fans can expect electrifying performances of tracks from the platinum-selling group's catalog, songs off their chart-topping new album Out of Body, and more.The band and venue also ensure the utmost adherence to COVID-19 guidelines for maximum safety. As such, the venue is following guidance provided by the CDC and the State of Tennessee's 'Tennessee Pledge' for reopening. Guests will arrive at staggered times, be asked COVID-19 screening questions, receive a temperature check, and enjoy the show from 2-person, 4-person and 6-person socially-distanced pods. Pods are spaced with a minimum of 6' distance between each other with wide foot paths between pods to maintain social distancing. The concerts are "bring your own chair."Masks will be mandatory, except when guests are in their pods. All concessions and merchandise will be ordered through an app and delivered contactless to pods eliminating lines and limiting the need for guests to leave pods. While the music plays on above ground, restrooms will be used inside The Caverns to give guests an opportunity to duck below the surface to see the world-famous, subterranean music venue. Restrooms will be continuously cleaned with limited capacity.NEEDTOBREATHE's critically acclaimed 2020 studio album Out of Body is available physically and digitally via Elektra Records/Centricity Music now. In October, the band unveiled a brand new version of the album's current single " Who Am I " featuring vocals from multi-platinum recording artist, Elle King. " Who Am I " (feat. Elle King) is available to stream and download as an official Out of Body bonus track now. NEEDTOBREATHE closed out 2020 by surprising fans with a take on the iconic Christmas song " Silent Night ".Out of Body debuted in the top 5 across three Billboard charts, and received critical acclaim from Billboard, People, Spin, Taste of Country, and more. American Songwriter commended the band's "phenomenal and dedicated songwriting", and Southern Living crowned the group "our favorite Southern rock band." All Music praised Out of Body as "their tightest and most consistent set in years," adding "this is an album designed to empower and motivate through life's tough times." In September, NEEDTOBREATHE took the stage at CBS This Morning Saturday to deliver the network television debut performances of " Hang On ", " Who Am I ", and " Survival ".



