Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 12/01/2021

Dayglow Shares New Single + Video 'Close To You'

Dayglow Shares New Single + Video 'Close To You'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dayglow is kicking off 2021 with a bang, releasing brand new music in the form of a new song and video titled "Close to You."
The new track is the follow up to 2020's smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight?," with which 21 year old Sloan Struble deftly rose through the rubble of last year to achieve the year's biggest independent Alternative hit. Having reached #2 on both the Alternative and Triple A radio charts with his breakout debut, Struble's new offering is set to make some serious waves. Dayglow has been hard at work in the studio preparing his sophomore album due in 2021.

On "Close to You," he embraces an elevated sonic maturity without sacrificing any of the enthusiasm and energy that made his first album, Fuzzybrain, a runaway hit. Less than one year into his twenties, Sloan Struble remains the sole creative on the project - writing, performing, producing, and even mixing the song on his own from his home in Austin, TX. Calling back to the iconic whimsy of 80's pop duets, "Close to You" draws heavily on some unlikely influences such as Whitney Houston, Patti Labelle and Michael McDonald. Listen to "Close To You" HERE.

Sloan says of the new track, "There is just a certain danceable yet melancholy feeling about 80's pop duets that I wanted to channel into. "Close to You" was intended to be performed as a duet, but ended up essentially being a duet with myself (which makes sense in the context of the lyrics).

The song itself is about the tension between two people at a party that never said hello. It's about the excitement and perfect fantasy you play in your head prior to seeing that person, the mediocre and nervous reality of the actual moment you see them, and the let down that always comes afterwards it not being what had always and only been living in your head. I envision the song being played inside someone's brain- kind of like the movie "Inside Out"- after they are leaving a party, thinking about what they wish would have happened.

Dayglow's previous album, Fuzzybrain, set forth with the mission of making music that strengthens hope, promotes peace, and-in an especially important turn for Struble-fosters a powerful sense of community. Nothing signifies this more than the reaction to the album's single "Can I Call You Tonight," which struck a chord with fans surpassing 170 Million streams worldwide, hitting top five at multiple radio formats, and over 50 million views of the hyper clever official video on YouTube. The album, whose optimism is both hard-won and palpably sincere, garnered critical acclaim with Billboard, NPR, Ones to Watch, The Talkhouse, and NME. Shows around the world sold out immediately but were paused when the touring world came to a halt in 2020. The new year promises to be even more impressive with the follow up release to boost Dayglow's already celestial growth.






Most read news of the week
Blackout Problems Issue New Single 'Germany, Germany'
Joyann Parker Is Compelling And Radiant In New Music Video "Carry On"
The Black Crowes Present: 'Shake Your Money Maker' 30th Anniversary, Multi-Format Re-Issue Of Legendary Album
"Saved," The New Solo Release From Award-Winning, Platinum Selling Alfie Zappacosta, Out On February 5, 2021
Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser & Colt Ford To Perform Live Private Concerts At The 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions
Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha Surpass One Billion Streams On Spotify With 'In The Name Of Love'
Country Music Singer/Songwriter Ed Bruce Dies At 81
Budderside Share New Single/Video "Pardon Me" Feat. Phil Campbell (Motorhead) Dedicated To Lemmy Kilmister
The Fabulous Red Diesel Record Modern Soul Jazz Classic, The Queensbury House Sessions, In One


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199230 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012857913970947 secs