News
Country 12/01/2021

Chart-Topping Arkansas Act Releases New Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With more than 50K Spotify streams, an international iTunes chart-topping single and five Arkansas CMA Award nominations under their belts, Ten Penny Gypsy are finally "Making Headway." Following the success of their single and video for, "Your True You," the Little Rock-based duo are releasing the music video for "Making Headway" on Monday, January 11th.

Shot in December with director Sharpe Dunaway, the "Making Headway" video features energized performance clips, set against the visually stunning Arkansas landscape. A pristine antique car adds to the classic ambiance of the clip.

Arkansas singer/songwriters Justin Patterson and Laura Lynn Danley had been writing and performing separately as solo artists for years, when they decided to form the Folk/Americana duo Ten Penny Gypsy in 2017. That decision changed their fortunes immediately, and put their musical careers onto a new and exciting trajectory. In 2018, "Ten Penny Gypsy," their self-titled debut album, was nominated for "Album of the Year" at the Arkansas Country Music Awards. The group garnered additional Arkansas CMA nominations for "Americana Artist of the Year" and "Vocal Group of the Year" in both 2018 and 2019. Their 2020 sophomore album, "Fugitive Heart," produced by veteran musician and longtime Neil Young guitarist, Anthony Crawford, features contributions from Crawford and 2020 Arkansas CMA Nominee for Guitarist of the Year, Buddy Case.






