Hell-Born Ft. Nergal Release The 2nd Single From The New Album!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hell-Born and Odium Records present the 2 nd single "Blakk Metal" from the new album "Natas Liah" , which is announced for 26th of January. Adam "Nergal" Darski took a part in this track as a backing vocalist. "Blakk Metal" is a tribute song to the old black / death metal scene.



The album's pre-order has also started. It will be released as a 6 panels digi pack with a 16 pages booklet, as a gatefold, 180gm, black LP with poster A3 (limited to 234 copies), die hard version white Lp (sold out) and limited to 40 copies wooden box with die hard white Lp, cd, t-shirt, patch, button and sticker. Pre-orders can be placed at:

We remind you that Hell-Born returns 12 years after their last album. The band was started in 1996 by Behemoth co-founder Baal and Les , also a former Behemoth musician as well as a member of Damnation . There are IX songs on "Natas Liah" - old school, black death metal with a bit of melodies typical for the group. The band confirms that it is by far definitely the best album in their career.



Recordings took place at Creme de la Creme studio, and Haldor Grunberg , known for his collaboration with Behemoth, handled the mixes and mastering.



