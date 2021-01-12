Boston Based The Freight Release New Single 'Try Me On' For Fans Of Led Zeppelin & Aerosmith





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8cHbHmlW7Yun_eykUZV8bg?view_as=subscriber New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Boston based 5 piece band The Freight are delivering the rock to ring in 2021. This is the first song co-written between lead singer/guitar player Adam Tiro and bass player Stephen Anderson. The Freight has made some serious noise since their August 2020 debut single " Show Me " hit number 1 on the Itunes Blues Singles Chart. Their second release hit number 6 respectively on the same chart.With their latest single "Try Me On" The Freight firmly establish themselves as more than just a blues band. They are here to ROCK. This song has hints of Zeppelin and vintage Aerosmith mixed into a classic yet modern sound that will leave you wanting more."Try Me On" is about that girl that you dig from the second you lay eyes on her. She is giving you vibes to let you know she is feeling the same and this might just be worth it. She's the real deal and you're ready to step up. Find out if she's just messing with you or if she is in…"It was engineered and mixed by Jeff Rosen at Cherrywood Studios, Pembroke Ma. and mastered by LEGENDARY mastering engineer Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, Nashville Ten.The hard hitting single "Try Me On (LPGA)" by The Freight is out January 15th.The Freight are an upbeat version of Rock N' Roll, Blues Rock, Soul and Jam mixed with a contemporary Modern Rock touch. The Freight embrace every avenue of Rock. From classic vintage sounds that started it all to 80's and 90's rock sounds. Hailing from Boston Ma, their influences include a wide variety of artists including; The Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, The Cars, The Police, White Denim, Tom Petty and Gov't Mule to name a few.In 2020 The Freight pivoted their focus to the studio where they are putting in work to release music regularly this year. Their debut single " Show Me " came out in late August 2020 and hit #1 on the Itunes Blues Chart while their follow up single "Fish & A Bike" hit number 6 on the same chart! Their third single comes out Friday January 15th and they are ready to take the next step in the world of Rock N" Roll.Adam Tiro - Guitar/VocalsGreg Tragellis - Keys/VocalsStephen Anderson - BassMarc Loverin - DrumsJohn Marinilli - PercussionWebsite: https://www.thefreightband.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the__freight/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefreightband/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8cHbHmlW7Yun_eykUZV8bg?view_as=subscriber



