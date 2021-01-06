Philly Rockers Soraia Release New 7" Single "Tight Lipped"



Nick Seditious: guitars New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Philadelphia rock quartet Soraia is giving fans new music for the start of the New Year.The band will release a 7" single titled "Tight-Lipped" (with a b-side cover of Aerosmith's "Angel," ft. a guest appearance by their Wicked Cool Records labelmate Jessie Wagner) on January 8th.Stream/buy "Tight-Lipped" here: https://orcd.co/tightlipped.Of the new track, frontwoman ZouZou Mansour says, ""Tight-Lipped" is about a woman who politely refuses to challenge the status quo and direction of her life.It's a final recognition of the part she has played in her own oppressive censoring - a soulful rebuke of her former beliefs on how to live. But by the end of the song, it becomes a triumphant declaration of who she now is: "'Meet Ophelia--no more promises. I refuse to be so tight-lipped.'"The single follows on the heels of Soraia's most recent studio LP 'Dig Your Roots' which is streaming here: https://orcd.co/digyourroots. That album was produced and engineered by Geoff Sanoff (Bruce Springsteen, Fountains Of Wayne, Dashboard Confessional) and spawned a number of singles, including " Evergreen ", "Wild Woman" and "Superman is Gone."To celebrate the release of "Tight-Lipped", Soraia will play a special event to be live-streamed from The Bowery Electric on January 15th at 8pm ET.Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/35gjysC and are also good for "on-demand" viewing through 1/22. A percentage of ticket sales will support #SaveOurStages to bring relief to independent venues impacted by the pandemic.Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 10.38.39 AMSoraia epitomizes raw power, unrelenting energy, chaos, and freedom. With a live show that is frenetic and intensely interactive, the band's chemistry has been cemented through years of fierce, persistent touring from the dingiest dives to the most massive amphitheaters, helping them attract a worldwide fanbase.Frontwoman ZouZou Mansour is a spiritual descendent of iconic women in rock such as Patti Smith and Joan Jett, and the band embodies elements of kindred spirits of the '90s and beyond - like PJ Harvey and The Kills, with more than a sprinkling of '60s Garage Rock and Soul. Their primal sonic attack spreads a message of perseverance through trials of love, loss and letting go.Screen Shot 2021-01-06 at 10.32.03 AMSoraia is:ZouZou Mansour: lead vocal, tambourine Travis Smith: bass, backing vocalsBrianna Sig: drums, percussion, backing vocalsNick Seditious: guitars



