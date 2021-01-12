Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 12/01/2021

Stream The Self-Titled Debut From Minneapolis Rockers The Soviet Machines

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "The Soviet Machines' vintage power trio approach is well suited for Endino, who captured many of the Seattle grunge scene's legendary guitar bands. "Get Your Kicks" (is) an upbeat rocker with solid tone — mostly recorded live without overdubs."- Consequence Of Sound
"As the first album of 2021 that I've listened to, this one is gonna be so so very hard to beat. Rocks the f*ck out of your speakers! So be careful to warn the neighbours." (5 stars)- The Punk Site

The Soviet Machines are a three-piece rock band from Minneapolis, Minnesota by high school friends singer/guitarist Jack Swagger and drummer Marcus Jones that initially began in 2006. After two independent releases, the group split up in 2009. In early 2020, the band regrouped with the addition of vocalist/bassist Rich Salsbury and began working on new material.

In September, the band traveled to Seattle to work with legendary producer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Afghan Whigs). The self-titled album that resulted is filled with everything that makes the band great; big guitars, loud roomy drums and infectious melodies. These elements coupled with Endino's live, raw production, and use of first takes gives the record a classic charm and vibrancy missing in most modern albums.

The strength of the album was enough to garner the attention of Midwest punk label DC-Jam Records who signed the group less than two weeks after the completion of the album. The LP is out digitally today, and on 12" vinyl on February 12th.

Stream The Soviet Machines' debut album here: https://bit.ly/38oXMVd.
Watch the music video for "Get Your Kicks" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeWp2aDUxX4
Watch the music video for "2 Shots (To The Back Of The Head)" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3Ze_Jb64HU&feature=emb_logo.
Read a new interview with the band on Glide Magazine.
www.facebook.com/thesovietmachines
www.instagram.com/thesovietmachines
https://thesovietmachines.bandcamp.com
www.DCJamRecords.com






