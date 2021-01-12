Chelsey James Draws The Line Between "The Men And The Boys"



For tour dates and more, visit www.chelseyjames.com and connect with @chelseyjamesmusic on Facebook & Instagram! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chelsey James proves that couples don't need to fight over the aux cord in her February 12 single "The Men and the Boys"- available for pre-sale now."I wanted to write something that could compete musically with the men who are dominating country music by using the power of a female's voice," James asserts. "There's this stigma separating men and women in country music and beyond, but I don't think it needs to be there; female emotions can take on an energy that's historically been viewed as masculine and vice versa."For Chelsey James, this is a track that can make women feel confident about what they want, while simultaneously making men feel proud to bring their true character to the table."The Men and the Boys" captures the real Chelsey James, with powerhouse vocals and barn-burning production. The women in country music aren't one size fits all, and James will be damned if she lets herself be pigeon-holed.Pre-save or pre-order "The Men and the Boys" now, and get ready for Chelsey James to make waves with its release to all platforms on Friday, February 12. Pre-save or pre-order now: https://orcd.co/chelseyjamesFor tour dates and more, visit www.chelseyjames.com and connect with @chelseyjamesmusic on Facebook & Instagram!



