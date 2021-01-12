will.i.am Launches $5 Million "American Dream Fund" For i.am Angel Foundation To Expand Access To STEAM-Focused Education





Assets available: " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Black Eyed Peas front man will.i.am returns to campaign mode with his new song " American Dream " that is kicking off a $5 million GoFundMe fundraising initiative today to benefit the i.am Angel Foundation. Education is a core building block of the American Dream, that gives every student a real chance at achieving economic equality. Funds raised will be used to expand delivery of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) education programs for needy college-bound students in underserved communities. American Dream " by will.i.am is available exclusively on Apple Music and iTunes. The track will be featured alongside in-depth interviews with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on January 12 and Ebro Darden on January 19, while the " American Dream " programming will live across both Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. 