NMAAM Receives $1 Million Donation From Amazon



The gift will sponsor several initiatives at the museum, including "A



"We are excited and grateful that Amazon has embraced the Nashville community and is committed to expanding opportunities and access for our students," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, director of Metro Nashville Public Schools. "Understanding and experiencing the deep cultural impact of African Americans on all genres of music through NMAAM will be sure to enrich the educations and lives of our students."



"We are especially proud that Amazon's partnership will mean more young people and students can access the museum and additional educational enrichment," said



Additionally, The Best of Theater within the museum will be sponsored by Amazon. The donation announcement follows the news that the museum will officially have its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 18, with galleries opening to the public later that month. Amazon is an enthusiastic partner and will be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremonies.



"Amazon's gracious contribution to the museum is an investment not only in our mission, but also in the Greater Nashville music community," said H. Beecher Hicks III, president and CEO of NMAAM. "The museum tells a story that is meant to be experienced, not just learned, and it is through partnerships like these that we are able to provide that to our patrons."



"There is a rich tapestry of stories to be told within the walls of NMAAM, and the museum does an extraordinary job of making them vibrant and accessible," said Courtney Ross, Amazon's senior manager of External Affairs in Nashville. "We are excited to play a part in bringing them to life and contributing to the music education of the Nashville community."

Those wishing to visit the museum should visit its website, www.NMAAM.org, to stay updated on when tickets will become available.



The



Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Amazon announced a $1 million donation to the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).The gift will sponsor several initiatives at the museum, including "A Soundtrack for All: Amazon STEAM Days," which will sponsor local schools' field trips to the museum. Amazon hopes to foster a collaborative musical learning environment through a co-written curriculum and other initiatives that involve the greater community."We are excited and grateful that Amazon has embraced the Nashville community and is committed to expanding opportunities and access for our students," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, director of Metro Nashville Public Schools. "Understanding and experiencing the deep cultural impact of African Americans on all genres of music through NMAAM will be sure to enrich the educations and lives of our students.""We are especially proud that Amazon's partnership will mean more young people and students can access the museum and additional educational enrichment," said David Bozeman, vice president, Amazon Transportation Services. "The intersection of the creative class of musicians with science and technology will continue to give all Nashvillians an amazing opportunity to learn and educate."Additionally, The Best of Theater within the museum will be sponsored by Amazon. The donation announcement follows the news that the museum will officially have its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 18, with galleries opening to the public later that month. Amazon is an enthusiastic partner and will be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremonies."Amazon's gracious contribution to the museum is an investment not only in our mission, but also in the Greater Nashville music community," said H. Beecher Hicks III, president and CEO of NMAAM. "The museum tells a story that is meant to be experienced, not just learned, and it is through partnerships like these that we are able to provide that to our patrons.""There is a rich tapestry of stories to be told within the walls of NMAAM, and the museum does an extraordinary job of making them vibrant and accessible," said Courtney Ross, Amazon's senior manager of External Affairs in Nashville. "We are excited to play a part in bringing them to life and contributing to the music education of the Nashville community."Those wishing to visit the museum should visit its website, www.NMAAM.org, to stay updated on when tickets will become available.The National Museum of African American Music, set to open in early 2021, will be the only museum dedicated solely to educating, preserving and celebrating the influence African Americans have had on music. Based in Nashville, Tenn., as a part of the Fifth + Broadway development, the museum will share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring musical heroes of the past into the present. For more information, please visit www.nmaam.org.Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.



