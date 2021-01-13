Morgan Wallen Demolishes First Day Streaming Records With Dangerous!



Morgan New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Loud/Republic Records/Universal Music's, Morgan Wallen is making history with his critically acclaimed sophomore effort, Dangerous: The Double Album, after launching this past Friday (1/8).At Apple Music, "country's new superstar" (Los Angeles Times) broke through with unprecedented force. In just two days, Dangerous has set the record for the biggest first day and biggest first week Country album of all-time on the platform. After becoming the most pre-added Country album in Apple Music history, the double take currently sits at #1 on their Overall Albums charts in the US, Canada and Australia, while simultaneously staking its claim as the #1 Top Country Album in 62 countries worldwide.Meanwhile at Amazon Music, Wallen continued his hot streak, breaking their global first day streaming record for a Country album debut. Keeping with the trend, Dangerous is now Spotify's biggest all-time first day stream record for a Country album as Wallen reigns #1 globally and in the US on Spotify's Top Debut's charts.Praise for the expansive 30-track collection is flooding in, with Stereogum declaring, "Morgan Wallen is primed to become Country's biggest crossover star in years" and Billboard calling the double album "a sprawling coronation at the beginning of 2021."Pulling out all the stops, Wallen launched The Dangerous Sessions, an acoustic video series featuring all new cuts, starting with "Sand In My Boots," "Wasted On You," and "Still Goin Down."Tonight, Wallen will take the stage for his first-ever headline show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium for Live At The Ryman - a full band, livestream concert. Wallen will play selections from the all-new double album, inviting fans worldwide to celebrate Dangerous on his Facebook and YouTube pages. Wallen has staked his claim as Country music's next superstar with over 3.4 BILLION on-demand streams, MULTI-PLATINUM certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. The SNL guest's widely praised sophomore effort, Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), is out now. Featuring 30-tracks, the project includes record-breaking current single and one of TIME's Top 10 Songs of 2020, " 7 Summers " - which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and inside the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 - 3X PLATINUM Diplo collaboration, "Heartless," and recent PLATINUM chart-topper "More Than My Hometown." As "the most wanted man in country" (The New Yorker), the Tennessee native has stacked up the accolades, winning 2020's CMA New Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio's Best New Country Artist awards, reigning #1 atop Billboard's 2020 year-end Country Airplay chart with "Chasin' You," plus high-profile features in The New Yorker, Los Angeles Times, Associated Press, The Washington Post, Genius, GQ and more.



