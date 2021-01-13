The Staves Announce Ticketed Streaming Performance For February 5

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Staves have announced a special worldwide live-streamed event for February 5, the release date of their new album, Good Woman. The performance, filmed at the London venue Lafayette, will celebrate The Staves' musical career, from their debut album, Dead & Born & Grown, to the new record, Good Woman, with a mix of intimate stripped back performances and songs with a full band. The Staves Present Good Woman will be a ticketed event via Dice, available for discounted fan pre-sale this Thursday, January 14, and general sale on Friday, January 15.



"Given the current lockdown restrictions we sadly had to cancel our Christmas show at short notice and reschedule the London shows in Hackney and Clapham to later this year," says the band, "so we wanted to find a way to play live for everyone. We are beyond thrilled to be performing again and to bring something new to our fans.



"We can't wait to perform songs from our new album Good Woman alongside tracks from our previous records with our amazing band from one of our favourite venues in London: Lafayette."



