Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/01/2021

The Staves Announce Ticketed Streaming Performance For February 5

The Staves Announce Ticketed Streaming Performance For February 5
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Staves have announced a special worldwide live-streamed event for February 5, the release date of their new album, Good Woman. The performance, filmed at the London venue Lafayette, will celebrate The Staves' musical career, from their debut album, Dead & Born & Grown, to the new record, Good Woman, with a mix of intimate stripped back performances and songs with a full band. The Staves Present Good Woman will be a ticketed event via Dice, available for discounted fan pre-sale this Thursday, January 14, and general sale on Friday, January 15.

"Given the current lockdown restrictions we sadly had to cancel our Christmas show at short notice and reschedule the London shows in Hackney and Clapham to later this year," says the band, "so we wanted to find a way to play live for everyone. We are beyond thrilled to be performing again and to bring something new to our fans.

"We can't wait to perform songs from our new album Good Woman alongside tracks from our previous records with our amazing band from one of our favourite venues in London: Lafayette."






Most read news of the week
Blackout Problems Issue New Single 'Germany, Germany'
The Black Crowes Present: 'Shake Your Money Maker' 30th Anniversary, Multi-Format Re-Issue Of Legendary Album
"Saved," The New Solo Release From Award-Winning, Platinum Selling Alfie Zappacosta, Out On February 5, 2021
Country Music Singer/Songwriter Ed Bruce Dies At 81
Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha Surpass One Billion Streams On Spotify With 'In The Name Of Love'
Joyann Parker Is Compelling And Radiant In New Music Video "Carry On"
The Fabulous Red Diesel Record Modern Soul Jazz Classic, The Queensbury House Sessions, In One
Murat Ses Drops Another Single Mehter 3 For His Coming 2021 Album Automaton Cubed (automaton 3)
H.E.R Releases New Video "Hold Us Together"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197091 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012540817260742 secs