Rhiannon Giddens spoke with North Carolina singer-songwriter and social activist Laurelyn Dossett for the Blue Ridge Music Center's new online series A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass & American Roots Music. In the ten-part series, a partnership with The Bluegrass Situation, Dossett speaks with women in the music business about people who have inspired them, issues they've encountered specific to women in the industry, and changes they've seen over the years.