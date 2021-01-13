Joey Trap Unveils Official Video For 'Spicy'



Shot in the unlikely confines of a diner, with Joey chowing down on a sizable portion of chicken wings, girl on each side, the slick, risque visuals for 'SPICY' are a perfect match for the confident vocals and trap-infused beats of the track itself. It follows the video drop of 'DIE4ME', with both tracks featuring on Joey's most recent album, the sprawling, 25-track Playlist For The End Of The World (Deluxe).



He explains: "For 'SPICY' I was trying to go for the vibe of my 'Tables' saga which is a popular song by me and I also directed/edited that first 'Tables' music video. It was in a cafeteria with two girls on each side of me feeding me steak. This time the 'Spicy' video starts with me at a diner booth and I'm getting fed hot wings by two girls."

'I really wanted it to feel similar because of the beats 'SPICY' and 'Tables' have the same rhythm and similar melodies", Joey adds. 'SPICY' is the mature, 'R Rated' version, showing Joey's development in both his video directing skills as well as lyrical ability. "We older now. Bigger things to come", he says.



Continuing to push the envelope with his unique flow and vocal manipulation, Joey Trap has drawn comparisons to the likes of Tyler, The Creator, XXXtentacion and

