News
Pop / Rock 13/01/2021

The Black Angels Announce Live At Levitation Album Release Date

The Black Angels Announce Live At Levitation Album Release Date
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Reverberation Appreciation Society has announced the second entry of its Live at Levitation series with festival founders - The Black Angels. The LP captures a slice of the early days, recorded at Austin Psych Fest 2010, 2011 and 2012, with 6 tracks from their first two albums.

The artists and sets showcased on Live at Levitation have been chosen from over a decade of recordings at the world-renowned event, and documents key artists in the scene performing for a crowd of their peers and fans who gather at Levitation annually from all over the world.

The Black Angels' Christian Bland explains, "Since the beginning... The Black Angels were meant to be heard live. This record captures the rumble of the drums and amps, and the very essence of the way it should sound. Now future generations and new listeners can now hear how these songs were meant to be heard."

The Black Angels - Live at Levitation sees its release March 26 via The Reverberation Society on vinyl and digital formats. The LP has been given deluxe treatment, with three mind melting vinyl options available exclusively through the Levitation webstore, plus two Indie Store exclusive versions: one available at your favorite record stores in the USA and Canada, and one for the UK and Europe.






