News
RnB 13/01/2021

Billy Lango Releases 'Energy'

Billy Lango Releases 'Energy'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billy Lango will drop his new single and video, "ENERGY" January 21st. "Energy" follows the success of the Hip Hop artists previous singles, "West Side & "Bantu." Lango brings his all in this release. His music is honest and without excuses. Lango's lyrics are developed from the artists struggle with growing up in poverty and challenges young visible minorities face.

The artist draws from a rich cultural background that is the core of his previous releases. Composing music for over twelve years, Lango combines golden era with new wave Hip Hop & R&B.

The "Energy' single & video release has been highly anticipated. Lango who produces much of his own music takes "Energy" to a very personal place. The versatile artist expresses his truth. Lango has performed in venues across Canada, bringing high energy and passion to the stage. Lango's performances bring the music of the street that is part of the fabric of the man. The popular artist believes his fans deserve the very best of him and that can only come from honesty & dedication to his craft.
Billy Lango rolls out "Energy" January 21, 2021.






