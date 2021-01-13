LIVEnow: New Series Of 10 Live Concerts In Honour Of Rock Royalty Including The Beatles, Genesis And Pink Floyd





The World's most committed tribute bands will honour their heroes down to the very last detail. Outfits, staging, lighting, visuals, performance, heart and soul will deliver sensational performances in dedication to Genesis, Queen, Pink Floyd, Led Zepplin and Guns N'Roses.



The Company of Slipperman will open the series on



Next week's show will see





• 14/01 The Company of Slipperman // "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 2.0" in tribute to Genesis

• 21/01

• 28/01

• 04/02 BeatleStory // "The Fabulous Tribute Show" in honour of The Beatles

• 11/02

• 18/02 Led Zepplin History // To be confirmed

• 25/02

• 04/03

• 11/03

• 18/03 Guns N'Roses tribute to be confirmed

Each larger than life show is brought to you by LIVENow, home to amazing live experiences - virtual concerts, workouts, guided meditations, sports, talks and more - to enjoy at home. For further information and tickets visit www.live-now.com.

www.live-now.com/en-int/page/legends-of-rock

youtu.be/_yteYfuEZO0

www.live-now.com



LIVENow is home to the best live experiences bringing sports, concerts, workouts, stand-up comedy, inspirational speakers and more to screens around the world. Passionate about sharing events as they happen, LIVENow gives fans exclusive access to livestreams that can be enjoyed at home and with friends via group viewing option Watch Together.



Events broadcast by LIVENow include:

- Australia vs

- Ellie Goulding's "

- One World: Together At Home concert in support of the World Health Organisations Covid-19 relief efforts

- Top European football leagues including Serie C, La Liga and FA Cup

- USL regular season

- RIZIN.26 mixed martial arts New Year's event

- Regular matches from the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan

- UK Pro Tennis Series, Classic Week

- Financial Time's Business of Football Summit

